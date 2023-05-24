Sircilla: Malkapeta Reservoir trial run successful

Sircilla: The trial run of 3 TMC capacity Malkapeta Reservoir of which the construction was completed as part of package-9 in Malkapet village of Konaraopeta mandal in the district, has been successful.

Officials worked day and night at the field level for a fortnight to undertake the trial run of Malkapeta Reservoir as per the directives of Minister K Tarakara Rao. Coordinating all the departments, the motors were started in the pump house and the Godavari waters were lifted into the Malkapet reservoir at exactly 7 o’clock on Tuesday morning.

Engineer-in-Chief N. Venkateswarlu, lifting consultant Penta Reddy, representatives of MRKR and WPL agencies closely supervised the trial run works.

Package-9 Executive Engineer Srinivas Reddy was responsible for trial run coordination. With the construction of Malkapet reservoir, 60,000 new ayacut will be irrigated and 26,150 acres of ayacut will be stabilized.

With the construction of Malkapeta Reservoir, a permanent solution to the irrigation problems faced by the farmers in Vemulawada and Sircilla constituencies will be provided. Waste lands will become green. The Malkapeta Reservoir, which has been undertaken at a cost of Rs 504 crore will be inaugurated soon.