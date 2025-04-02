Live
- Karate Meets Kung Fu: Jackie Chan & Ralph Macchio Join Forces in Karate Kid: Legends
- Bhopal’s Muslims burst firecrackers in support of Waqf (Amendment) Bill
- 2017 Walayar rape-murder case: Kerala HC gives relief to parents of two girls
- ‘Historic day’, says Rijiju ahead of introduction of Waqf Amendment Bill in LS
- 'Don’t pay heed to hearsay': Syed Naseruddin Chishty asks Muslim community to rely on facts
- Intense, Gritty & Unapologetic: The Secret of Devkaali’s Trailer out
- Congress party does not need Yatnal: Lakshmi Hebbalkar
- Won’t stop volunteers from taking part in Mathura, Varanasi temples’ revival: RSS
- Monthly pension files of elderly artistes not approved since four years
- Police nab SDPI leader for displaying placard insulting Sangh Parivar
SIT Intensifies Investigation in Phone Tapping Case, Shravan Rao Questioned
Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the phone tapping case, with journalist Aruvela Shravan Rao appearing...
Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the phone tapping case, with journalist Aruvela Shravan Rao appearing before officials for questioning. Rao, Managing Director of a media organisation, had evaded authorities for over a year before returning to Hyderabad.
On March 29, 2025, SIT officials questioned him for nearly six hours at the Jubilee Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police’s office. However, sources indicate that Rao remained largely uncooperative, frequently claiming ignorance and avoiding direct responses.
Focus Areas of the Investigation
The SIT is examining various aspects of the case, including:
- Acquisition of Surveillance Equipment: Investigators are trying to determine under whose instructions Rao procured phone tapping devices and set up secret surveillance units in districts like Rajanna Sircilla, Mahbubnagar, and Warangal.
- Political Connections: Officials are probing his alleged links with high-ranking politicians and police officials during the tenure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, assessing whether political surveillance was conducted.
- Operational Details: The team is investigating how Rao accessed confidential information, the number of intercepted calls, and how the data was shared.
Following his initial interrogation, the SIT has issued fresh notices, summoning him again for questioning on April 2, 2025.
Legal Developments
The Supreme Court of India has granted interim relief to Rao, preventing his immediate arrest on the condition that he fully cooperates with the investigation. Meanwhile, the allegations of unauthorized phone tapping surfaced after Revanth Reddy, former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, accused the previous BRS government of illegal surveillance. As the investigation progresses, more revelations are expected in this high-profile case.