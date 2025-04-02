SIT Intensifies Investigation in Phone Tapping Case, Shravan Rao Questioned

Hyderabad: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has intensified its probe into the phone tapping case, with journalist Aruvela Shravan Rao appearing before officials for questioning. Rao, Managing Director of a media organisation, had evaded authorities for over a year before returning to Hyderabad.

On March 29, 2025, SIT officials questioned him for nearly six hours at the Jubilee Hills Assistant Commissioner of Police’s office. However, sources indicate that Rao remained largely uncooperative, frequently claiming ignorance and avoiding direct responses.

Focus Areas of the Investigation

The SIT is examining various aspects of the case, including:

Acquisition of Surveillance Equipment: Investigators are trying to determine under whose instructions Rao procured phone tapping devices and set up secret surveillance units in districts like Rajanna Sircilla, Mahbubnagar, and Warangal.

Investigators are trying to determine under whose instructions Rao procured phone tapping devices and set up secret surveillance units in districts like Rajanna Sircilla, Mahbubnagar, and Warangal. Political Connections: Officials are probing his alleged links with high-ranking politicians and police officials during the tenure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, assessing whether political surveillance was conducted.

Officials are probing his alleged links with high-ranking politicians and police officials during the tenure of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government, assessing whether political surveillance was conducted. Operational Details: The team is investigating how Rao accessed confidential information, the number of intercepted calls, and how the data was shared.

Following his initial interrogation, the SIT has issued fresh notices, summoning him again for questioning on April 2, 2025.

Legal Developments

The Supreme Court of India has granted interim relief to Rao, preventing his immediate arrest on the condition that he fully cooperates with the investigation. Meanwhile, the allegations of unauthorized phone tapping surfaced after Revanth Reddy, former Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President, accused the previous BRS government of illegal surveillance. As the investigation progresses, more revelations are expected in this high-profile case.