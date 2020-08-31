Six new NABARD branches in Nalgonda soon

Nalgonda: TSCOB Vice-Chairman and DCCB Chairman Gongidi Mahender Reddy stated that NABARD agreed to open six new branches across the district. Speaking to media in Nalgonda on Monday, he said necessary steps have been taken to start Bank's new branches in Chandur, Chityal, Pochampally, Garidepally and Damarcherla in the united Nalgonda district very soon.

No single new branch was opened in the district during the last eight years, he added.



Mahender Reddy informed that along with others he urged Minister Niranjan Reddy to increase the honorarium of chairmen to Rs 25,000 and need of protocol implementation to CACS Chairmen.

"We also urged the Minister to bring the matter of depositing paddy purchasing commission into the accounts of societies to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for necessary action and need to increase urea quota to cooperative societies to 75% from the present 50% in the interest of farmers," he informed.

Transparency, corruption free ruling are his top priorities to make DCCB as role model to other banks, he added.