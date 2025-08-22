Skill Development Centre Launched at NTR Degree College, Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy inaugurated a Skill Development Centre at NTR Degree College, Mahabubnagar, under the aegis of the Deshpande Foundation. Speaking at the event, he emphasized that “a woman who stands on her own feet earns respect not only in society but also within her family.”

The MLA revealed that 20 students have enrolled in the first batch of the training program and expressed confidence that the number would increase significantly in the coming years. He announced a vision to provide skill training to 20,000 students over the next decade, enabling them to build successful careers.

Highlighting upcoming opportunities, he said that thousands of companies are expected to be established along the Green Express Highway from Hyderabad to Alampur, and stressed that youth from Mahabubnagar should be the first to secure employment in these industries.

Reddy recalled attending a Deshpande Foundation workshop in Hubli last year, after which he convinced Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to bring the initiative to Mahabubnagar as a pilot project. NTR Degree College was chosen, as most of its students come from government schools.

He asserted that Mahabubnagar students possess greater talent than Hyderabad students and that the Foundation’s training programs would help unlock their potential. Urging students not to lose confidence, he described the centre as a “golden opportunity” that would ensure jobs along with education.

The MLA also assured special support for orphans and underprivileged students, even from the educational fund if required.

The program was attended by MUDA Chairman Laxman Yadav, District Library Chairman Mallu Narsimha Reddy, NTR Degree College Principal Prof. Rajendra Prasad, Vice Principal Dr. Anuradha, Kakatiya Sandbox Head Sahiti, Deshpande Foundation representatives, and several students.