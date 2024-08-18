Skill University set to function from Dasara

Hyderabad: State Chief Secretary, Shanti Kumari has said that courses through the Young India Skill University in various fields would commence from Dasara this year. About 20 courses have already been identified and six of them would be taught from Dasara festival.

The Chief Secretary held a high level meeting here on Saturday the special principal secretaries of finance and industries departments, Rama Krishna Rao, Jayesh Ranjan, education department principal secretary, Burra Venkatesham, and others were present. She said that the university will function from a temporary building either at Engineering Staff College of India, NAC or NITHM.

For training in various departments, leading corporate organisations like SBI, NAC, Dr. Reddy, TVAGA and Adani have agreed to be partners and CII has also come forward for providing training in various courses, the Chief Secretary said that about 140 companies were interested in participating in this Young India Skill University.

Mahindra Company Chairman Anand Mahendra has already been appointed as the chairperson and Srinivasa C Raju as the co-chairman of the Skill University.