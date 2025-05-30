Slap PD Act on spurious seed traders: Ponguleti

Warangal: The government will take stern action against the traders who supply and sell spurious seed, Revenue and Warangal In-charge Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said.

He, along with Minister for Environment, Forests and Endowment Konda Surekha, conducted a review meeting at Hanamkonda Collectorate on Thursday, focusing on paddy procurement, Indiramma houses, Bhu Bharati, and arrangements for the Telangana Formation Day.

The onus is on the district administration and the police to contain the spurious seed. The offenders will be booked under the PD Act, Ponguleti said. He said that Telangana is at the forefront in procuring paddy. 85 per cent of the paddy produced has been procured.

There are some issues in paddy procurement, and a decision will be taken by the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, he added.

Ponguleti directed the officials to speed up the construction of Indiramma houses. The house allotment proceedings should be handed over to the beneficiaries by June 6. Konda Surekha directed the task force committee to focus on spurious seed. She directed the officials to ensure the supply of seed and fertilisers to farmers, not giving any scope to black-marketers.

Whip Ramachandru Naik, MLAs Yashaswini Reddy, K R Nagaraju, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, D Madhava Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari, Revuri Prakash Reddy, MLC Anji Reddy, Mayor Gundu Sudharani, KUDA chairman E Venkatram Reddy, district collectors Satya Sharada (Warangal), P Pravinya (Hanumakonda), Rizwan Basha Shaik (Jangaon), TS Diwakara (Mulugu), Advaith Kumar (Mahabubabad) and Rahul Sharma (Bhupalpally) were among others present.