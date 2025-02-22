SLBC Tunnel Accident in Nagarkurnool – 8 Workers Reported Trapped

Nagarkurnool : A major accident occurred at the SLBC tunnel construction site when the roof collapsed over a three-meter stretch at the 14th kilometer of the left-side tunnel. The government had recently resumed work on the project to speed up its completion, with construction restarting four days ago. However, an unexpected collapse occurred this morning.

The incident took place near Domalapenta in Amrabad Mandal, Nagarkurnool district. Upon receiving the information, officials rushed to the site to assess the situation. Reports indicate that three workers sustained serious injuries and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital.

This tunnel is designed to carry water from the Srisailam backwaters to Nalgonda district for irrigation and drinking water purposes. As part of the project, a tunnel is being constructed near Domalapenta.

At the time of the accident, around 50 workers were inside the tunnel. Around 8:30 AM, the tunnel roof suddenly collapsed, causing a massive landslide. While 42 workers managed to escape, 8 remain trapped inside, according to officials.

Details of the Trapped Workers:

* Gumjeet Singh (Punjab)

* Sanneet Singh (Jammu & Kashmir)

* Srinivasulu (Uttar Pradesh)

* Manoj Ruben (Uttar Pradesh)

* Sandeep (Jharkhand)

* Santosh (Jharkhand)

* Jatka Heeran (Jharkhand)

Rescue operations are underway. Irrigation department officials, police, and three NDRF teams are actively working at the site to rescue the trapped workers.

Meanwhile, Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao are monitoring the situation closely. Senior officials from Nalgonda and Nagarkurnool districts have camped at the site to oversee the rescue efforts.













































Eyewitness Alauddin explains to Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy about the accident in the SLBC tunnel