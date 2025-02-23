Live
Just In
SLBC Tunnel Rescue Operations Intensify – NDRF Teams Reach TBM Site
Rescue operations are ongoing at the SLBC tunnel site.
Nagarkurnool: Rescue operations are ongoing at the SLBC tunnel site. NDRF teams have traveled up to 11 kilometers inside the tunnel using a loco train. However, water has stagnated up to three feet deep beyond this point. The teams proceeded on foot from the 11th to the 14th kilometer to reach the accident site.
NDRF personnel have now reached the Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) site, where the rear section of the TBM was damaged during the accident. Both sides of the TBM are completely blocked by mud and debris, making it difficult to proceed further. According to the agency, the TBM had moved 80 meters backward at the time of the accident.
After immense effort, NDRF teams finally reached the front side of the TBM. However, due to the presence of water, mud, and debris, the trapped workers cannot yet be evacuated.
Meanwhile, a review meeting was held to assess the rescue operations. Ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jupally Krishna Rao, along with Nagarkurnool Collector Badavath Santosh and SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, reviewed the situation. Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) Commissioner Ranganath also participated in the meeting.