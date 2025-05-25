Slot booking system in all Sub-Registrar offices from June 2

Hyderabad: Following successful implementation in 47 places, all the remaining Sub-Registrar offices in the State will have the facility of slot bookings from June 2.

Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday announced that the slot booking system being implemented as a pilot project in a few Sub-Registrar offices will be extended to all the department offices in the State from June 2.

He said that in order to provide better services to property buyers and sellers in a transparent, corruption-free and time-saving manner, the slot booking system was introduced in 22 sub-registrar offices on April 10, in the first phase. Following good results, it was implemented in 25 sub-registrar offices from May 12. He said that the system, which was implemented in 47 places in two phases, was successful and received an unprecedented response from the people, with 94 per cent of the people expressing satisfaction. He said that about 36,000 registrations were done in these two phases.

He announced that the slot booking system will be started in the remaining 97 places, similar to the 47 sub-registrar offices that are already in operation. He instructed the officials to make necessary arrangements for this. He said that the registration process will also be easier with the slot booking system. Property buyers and sellers can book slots from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm and from 2 pm to 5 pm.

After booking the slots, complete details will be available on the department portal after logging in.

The Minister reviewed the slot booking system with the officials on Saturday. The Minister said that key reforms have been adopted in the Stamps and Registration department to save people’s time and speed up the registration process. He clarified that the aim of bringing reforms is to provide fast and efficient services to the people and it is the responsibility of the officials to implement them. He said that the reforms undertaken in the Registration department will not only provide better services to the people but also increase transparency.

Minister said that in view of the slot booking system, the Sub-Registrar offices are being streamlined and additional sub-registrars and staff are being recruited in nine places where the workload is heavy.