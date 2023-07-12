Smuggled gold valued at Rs 1.27 cr seized from 4 passengers by Hyderabad Customs

Hyderabad: A total of 2.1 kg of smuggled gold valued at Rs 1.27 crores was seized from four passengers in separate cases at the international airport here, Hyderabad Customs said on Wednesday.

The smuggled gold was seized between July 10 and July 12 from four passengers, who had arrived by flights from Dubai and Dammam, a release from Customs department said. Customs officials intercepted one passenger, who came from Dubai today and on searching the passenger gold chain with two lockets and four bangles totally weighing 800 grams was found, the release said.

On July 11, based on passenger profiling, officials intercepted two passengers, who came from Dubai and Dammam respectively and on searching them gold kadas weighing 353.900 grams concealed in card holder and gold cut piece bars weighing 308.300 grams concealed in envelope was found in two different cases. On July 10, on the basis of specific information, 637.170 grams of smuggled gold, was recovered from a passenger who had arrived from Dubai. The gold in the form of paste was retrieved from his rectum, it said. Further investigations were on, it added.