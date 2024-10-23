Live
Sniffer dog Juno wins gold medal
Highlights
Kothagudem: The Telangana State Police Academy in Hyderabad hosted the State-level police duty meet in 2024, when the district police’s sniffer dog, Juno, won the gold medal.
During the October 16–19 duty meet, Juno took home the medal in the explosives detecting category. B Rohith Raju’s superintendent expressed gratitude to the dog and its caretaker, Hussain. He was pleased to see Juno outperform 21 sniffer dogs and take home the trophy for greatest talent.
The SP advised Juno to be trained so that he can demonstrate his abilities at the national duty meet and bring home a gold medal for the State.
