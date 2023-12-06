Soil health is of people’s prime responsibility: SKLTSHU V-C

Hyderabad: Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University (SKLTSHU) vice-chancellor Dr. B Neeraja Prabhakar had said that human survival is linked to sustainable management of soil and fertile soil. ‘It will be a wonderful gift we can give to future generations’.

She spoke as the chief guest at the Agrifood Tech 360 conference jointly organised by the Liberty Foundation and SKLTSHU marking the International Soils Day.

She said only a healthy Mother Earth can ensure food needs of the world's population with adequate food production.

‘It has been revealed that a fistful of soil contains more microbes than the human population on earth. Industrialisation, mechanisation, and excessive use of natural resources are the reasons for environmental degradation’, she added.

The V-C said already 33 per cent of land has been eroded. By 2050 there is a possibility of 80-90 per cent erosion. "One to 2 tonnes of soil is degraded per acre. The use of crop rotation, cover cropping, bio-fertilisers, bio-stimulants, integrated cropping systems and waste utilisation would help revive soils." ‘Carbon sequestration is important to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and carbon in the air; one cm of biochar addition leads to enhanced carbon in 45 sm of land. KS Raju, chairman, Nagarjuna Fertilisers group, said if human future is to be good, health of land should be good. That is why it is the responsibility of humans to protect health of soils. He said there is a need to move immediately.

Agri-Food Tech Rural Impact mentor Dr Ravi Shankar said industries and farmers need to show increased use of clean renewable natural resources to revive soils. He said more than 95 per cent of food requirements are met by diverse organisms of soil earth. It is said one cm of soil takes 1,000 years to form.

GV Subba Reddy, vice-president, Coromandel Fertilizers, said if organic and chemical fertilisers are used together soils will be stable; yields and quality of crops will increase and the soil health will be good.

The stalls set up on soil health impressed farmers, researchers and students.