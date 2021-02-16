Solved several issues in last six years: TRS MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy

Nalgonda: TRS MLC candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy stated that he put in his best efforts to address the issues that came to his notice during the past six years.

On Tuesday, along with MLA Kancharla Bhoopal Reddy, he met sports persons and walkers at indoor and outdoor stadium in Nalgonda. Later, along with ZP chairman Banda Narender Reddy, Deputy Chairman of Legislative Council Nethi Vidya Sagar and Nakrekal MLA Chirumarthi Lingaiah, he participated in meetings in Nakrekal constituency in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeshwar Reddy described himself as the voice of the people and urged graduates to bless him once again to serve them with more enthusiasm and commitment. Stating that the TRS government had filled 1.31 government jobs in the State, he informed that notifications will be issued to fill another 50,000 jobs very soon. The credit of creating 1.5 million jobs in private sector by setting up 14,800 private companies through TS IPASS goes to CM KCR, he stated.