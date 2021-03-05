Somesh Kumar directs authorities to chalk out action plan on SHGs

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday directed the officials to chalk out a future action plan on the usage of IT, capacity building, livelihoods, enterprise, development and convergence in the area of Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the state.

The CS held a meeting on the direction of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on the preparation of action plan of Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) and Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA) at BRK Bhavan on Friday.

He also asked the officials to focus on agriculture, food processing, soil testing, growing of vegetables, animal husbandry, nutrition to change the livelihood of the Self Help Group women in the state.