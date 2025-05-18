Somidi lake will be restored by Bathukamma: Naini

Hanumakonda: Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy stated that Somidi Lake will be restored by the upcoming Bathukamma festival. On Saturday, in the 62nd division under the Warangal West constituency, at the Somidi Hanuman Temple area, the foundation was laid for the construction of internal CC roads and side drains at a cost of Rs 40 lakhs. Naini, along with City Mayor Gundu Sudharani and GWMC Commissioner Ashwini Tanaji Wakade, participated in the ceremony.

Later, when local residents requested the restoration of the lake so that they could celebrate Bathukamma there, the MLA, along with officials, immediately inspected the lake area. He assured that the necessary funds for the lake’s restoration would be released promptly so that women can celebrate Bathukamma joyfully without any inconvenience. He also instructed the concerned officials to ensure that the internal CC road and side canal works are completed on time and with high quality, and made available to the public.