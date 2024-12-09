Sonia Gandhi's 79th Birthday Celebrations Held at Gandhi Bhavan

The 79th birthday of Sonia Gandhi was celebrated with grandeur at Gandhi Bhavan, marking a significant event for Congress leaders and supporters. The celebrations were led by former MP Hanumantha Rao, who along with other Congress leaders, cut a large birthday cake to commemorate the occasion.

Prominent figures present at the event included AICC In-charge Dipadas Munshi, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Deputy Chief Minister Kadiyam Srihari, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, MLC Balamuri Venkat, SAT Chairman Shiva Senareddy, Fisheries Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar, and Disabled Welfare Corporation Chairman Veerayya, among others.

Following the birthday celebrations, a mega blood donation camp was inaugurated by AICC In-charge Dipadas Munshi, Deputy CM Kadiyam Srihari, TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, and other dignitaries. The event was organized under the auspices of TPCC, aiming to encourage community participation and social welfare.

The occasion not only honored Sonia Gandhi's contribution to the Congress party but also highlighted the party's continued commitment to social causes, reflected in the successful launch of the blood donation camp.