Sorry, physiotherapists can’t use ‘Dr’ prefix, orders DGHS

Hyderabad: Physiotherapists now cannot use ‘Dr’ as prefix to their names as the Director General of Health Services under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued orders in this regard.

Director General Sunita Sharma said that the directorate had received several representations and strong objections from various organizations, including the Indian Association of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (IAPMR), regarding the use of the prefix ‘Dr.’ and suffix ‘PT’ by physiotherapists in India.

The IAPMR has informed that this issue arises from the ‘Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy - Approved Syllabus 2025’ published by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

“The recommended title thus stands as the ‘Physiotherapist’ with the prefix ‘Dr.’ and suffix ‘PT’).

The DG said that points of concern were highlighted that Physiotherapists were not trained as medical doctors and, therefore, should not use the prefix ‘Dr.’, as it misleads patients and the general public, potentially leading to quackery.

Physiotherapists should not be permitted primary care practice and should only treat referred patients, as they are not trained to diagnose medical conditions – some of which may worsen with inappropriate physiotherapy intervention.

The DG said that in view of the above, it was hereby directed that the usage of the prefix “Dr.” for physiotherapists in the Competency Based Curriculum for Physiotherapy - Approved Syllabus 2025 be removed forthwith.

A more appropriate and respectful title may be considered for graduates and postgraduates of physiotherapy, without causing ambiguity to patients or the public, she said.