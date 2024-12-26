SOT police seize 14 kg Ganja at Chouttuppal RTC bus stand

Choutuppal: Special Operations Team (SOT) police on Tuesday night seized a consignment of marijuana at the RTC bus station in Choutuppal of Yadadr-Bhongir district. They arrested three suspects who were transporting the substance to Hyderabad. CI Manmath Kumar disclosed the details of the case on Wednesday.

Challuri Nagavenkata Krishnaveni alias Devi (39): A resident of Pinaripalem village in Narsipatnam Mandal, Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh, she used to work as a daily wage labourer. Facing financial difficulties due to insufficient income, she got involved in the illegal transportation of marijuana for money. She had been caught before and had served jail time in Andhra Pradesh. Adduri Prasad (29): A resident of Kothakota village in Ravikamatham Mandal, Anakapalli district, he works as an auto driver. He had an existing acquaintance with Krishnaveni due to their involvement in marijuana transportation. Kimudu Prashanth (25):

An auto driver from Peddapeta village in Koyyuru Mandal, Anakapalli district, he is a friend of Adduri Prasad. Together, the three suspects were buying marijuana locally at lower prices and supplying it to other areas.

On Tuesday, the three suspects purchased 14 kilograms of marijuana at a price of Rs 5,000 per kilogram from their supplier, Muttem Prasad, who resides in Sarrai village of Dumbriguda Mandal, Visakhapatnam district. The marijuana was divided into seven packets of 2 kilograms each and packed in bags. The suspects planned to sell it at higher prices and earn profits. They intended to take the marijuana to Hyderabad and sell it to a buyer named Tribhuvan Gopal Rawar from Maharashtra, who operates in the Hyderabad marijuana trade. They boarded an RTC bus but became apprehensive that police might conduct checks in the outskirts of Hyderabad. Out of fear, the trio got off the bus midway at Choutuppal on Tuesday night and entered the RTC bus station. They informed their buyer about their situation and decided to follow his instructions while waiting at the platform.

Acting on a tip-off, the LB Nagar Zone SOT police arrived at the RTC bus station. They approached the suspects, searched their bags, and found seven packets of marijuana. The suspects were immediately detained and, during interrogation, confessed to the illegal transportation of marijuana, revealing all details. The police seized seven packets of marijuana along with three mobile phones. The total value of the seized items is estimated to be Rs 4.01 lakhs, according to CI Manmadh Kumar.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway. Higher officials commended the SOT and local police for their efficient handling of the case and the successful apprehension of the suspects involved in the marijuana trade.