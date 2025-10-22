Sowing area of paddy, maize up in Kharif in RR district

RANGAREDDY: With the district receiving bountiful rain this year, the sowing of some nutritionally rich grains, like paddy and maize, significantly increased during the Kharif season when it comes to comparison with normal areas.

Agriculture produce comes through raising different seasonal crops and spreads in 25 of the 27 mandals. The agrarian activities are the primary source of revenue for the local farmers and makes a complete circle around five divisions.

Major mandals with extensive paddy cultivation are Farooqnagar, Kandukur, Ibrahimpatnam, Keshampet, Chowdergudem, Maheshwaram, Shamshabad, Kandurg and Nandigama. With crops such as paddy, cotton, jawar, maize and redgram considered as the primary seasonal picks during the Kharif, the sowing area for paddy and maize has gone up this time.

“Although, a total of 3,81,552 acres were used to raise six multiple crops as on October 10 as against the normal area of 4,36,864 acres, paddy and maize account for over 53 percent of the total crops grown this time,” as per official statistics.

While paddy crop was raised in 1,35618 acres, against a normal area of 1,21,286 acres, maize was grown in 68,364 acres, against 56,133 acres normal sowing during the same period.

However, cotton crop showed some declining trend with sown area of 1,38,780 acres as against the normal 1,62,771 acres.

Redgram too was reduced in 14,914 acres against the normal of 28,313 acres followed by jawar sown in 5762 acres (normal 9,174 acres).

Few other crops like horsegram, greengram, sugarcane and caster were raised in different mandals but in a lesser size.

Few horticulture crops are being encouraged. “A total of 10,295 acres has been used to raise horticulture crops which accounts for 2.7 percent of the total sown area,” the report said.