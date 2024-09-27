SP Gaikwad Conducts 2024 Duty Meet for Police Officers

Nagar kurnool: As per the directions of the Telangana State DGP, Nagar Kurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath organized the Duty Meet - 2024. As part of this meet, police officers from Sub-Inspector to DSP levels participated in a mock crime scene setup to assess their understanding and investigative skills.

Exams were conducted on the investigation process, along with interviews, computer tests, clues team assessments, and various other tests for constables to ASIs. In the presence of AR Additional SP TA Bharat, a duty meet was also held with the Dog Squad at the Police Parade Ground.

Officers who perform exceptionally well will advance from the district to the zonal level, then to the state level, and finally to the national level. Those who win gold, silver, or bronze medals will receive increments along with prize money. SP Gaikwad Vaibhav emphasized that this event provides an excellent platform for officers to showcase their talent in crime scene investigation, and opportunities like this are rare.