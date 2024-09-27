Live
- From temple to civic body: Purification ceremonies reflect broader issues of trust and accountability
- NEET-PG exam: SC seeks Centre's response on 'lack of transparency' issue; next hearing on Sep 30
- Telangana Government Launches 'Telangana Darshini' Program for Students to Visit Historical Sites for Free
- Star Director Sukumar Praises Sudheer Babu for 'Maa Nanna Superhero' Ahead of Its Dussehra Release
- Japanese Consul General Meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
- Bharat Biotech Donates Rs. 1 Crore to Chief Minister's Relief Fund for Flood Victims
- Chandrababu slams YS Jagan over Tirumala visit, says temple protocol should be followed
- SP Gaikwad Conducts 2024 Duty Meet for Police Officers
- SP Vaibhav Gaikwad Launches Awareness Song to Combat Drug Abuse Among Youth
- Kutluru Village Wins National Adventure Tourism Award
Just In
SP Gaikwad Conducts 2024 Duty Meet for Police Officers
As per the directions of the Telangana State DGP, Nagar Kurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath organized the Duty Meet - 2024.
Nagar kurnool: As per the directions of the Telangana State DGP, Nagar Kurnool District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath organized the Duty Meet - 2024. As part of this meet, police officers from Sub-Inspector to DSP levels participated in a mock crime scene setup to assess their understanding and investigative skills.
Exams were conducted on the investigation process, along with interviews, computer tests, clues team assessments, and various other tests for constables to ASIs. In the presence of AR Additional SP TA Bharat, a duty meet was also held with the Dog Squad at the Police Parade Ground.
Officers who perform exceptionally well will advance from the district to the zonal level, then to the state level, and finally to the national level. Those who win gold, silver, or bronze medals will receive increments along with prize money. SP Gaikwad Vaibhav emphasized that this event provides an excellent platform for officers to showcase their talent in crime scene investigation, and opportunities like this are rare.