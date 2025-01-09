SP Gaikwad Launches Feedback QR Code Poster for Police Services Opinion

Nagar Kurnool: The Feedback QR Code poster was launched at the district SP office by District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath and Additional SP CH Rameshwar.

The Telangana State DGP had announced the release of the QR Code poster across the state to gather public opinions. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath mentioned that the QR Code, when scanned, allows the public to share their opinions on Telangana Police services in five key areas: Complaints, FIR, E-challan, Passport verification, and Other issues. Collecting public opinions in these five categories is necessary to understand the public’s views on police services, he stated. The QR Code poster will be displayed at all police stations, circle offices, and DSP offices across the district, he added.

SP further advised that the QR scanner should be used solely for providing feedback on police services and not for filing complaints. Additional SPs CH Rameshwar, TA Bharat, DSPs Satyanarayana Srinivas, Venkateshwarulu, Circle Inspectors Upender Rao, and Srinivas participated in the event.





