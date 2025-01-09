Live
- Scientists Provide Training to Farmers on Integrated Farming
- SP Gaikwad Launches Feedback QR Code Poster for Police Services Opinion
- Helping Hands Charitable Trust Distributes Study Material to 3,000 Students in Gattu Mandal
- Samajwadi Party Strengthens Leadership in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh
- Poco X7 5G and Poco X7 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Specifications, and Features
- Congress Party Demands Amit Shah's Apology and Resignation Over Comments on Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
- Aero India 2025: Rajnath Singh to chair envoys’ round-table tomorrow
- Operation Smile-11 and Poshan Abhiyaan: Initiatives to Rescue Children and Promote Health in the District
- Tirupati Stampede Incident: Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Apologizes and Calls for TTD Purge
- Director Bobby and Thaman S Focus on Delivering a Festive Treat with Daaku Maharaaj
Just In
SP Gaikwad Launches Feedback QR Code Poster for Police Services Opinion
The Feedback QR Code poster was launched at the district SP office by District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath and Additional SP CH Rameshwar.
Nagar Kurnool: The Feedback QR Code poster was launched at the district SP office by District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath and Additional SP CH Rameshwar.
The Telangana State DGP had announced the release of the QR Code poster across the state to gather public opinions. District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath mentioned that the QR Code, when scanned, allows the public to share their opinions on Telangana Police services in five key areas: Complaints, FIR, E-challan, Passport verification, and Other issues. Collecting public opinions in these five categories is necessary to understand the public’s views on police services, he stated. The QR Code poster will be displayed at all police stations, circle offices, and DSP offices across the district, he added.
SP further advised that the QR scanner should be used solely for providing feedback on police services and not for filing complaints. Additional SPs CH Rameshwar, TA Bharat, DSPs Satyanarayana Srinivas, Venkateshwarulu, Circle Inspectors Upender Rao, and Srinivas participated in the event.