SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath revealed the details of the liquor money cases caught so far in the district

Nagarkurnool: District SP Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath said that a total of six check posts have been set up in the district in the wake of the parliamentary election in Nagar Kurnool district since the election code was introduced. ,69,750 rupees have been seized, he said that 48 cases of liquor have been registered, out of which 1078 IMFL and beer bottles of four liters each amounting to four lakh 1273 rupees have been seized, while 67 cases of bindover have been made and 94 persons have been bound over, similarly 23 weapons have been seized.

