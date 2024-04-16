SP Riti Raj helds Monthly Review with the district police

The district Superintendent of Police Riti Raj has reviewed with the district police on Monday as a part of monthly review meeting held in the SP office.

On this occasion the SP Riti Raj stated that the police officials should be vigilant and perform their duties as per the instructions of election commission in wiew of the upcoming parliament elections.

She also added that cases will be registered against the smugglers of money and drugs carrying beyond the limits.A strict Vigilance should be kept at check posts and rever side areas .The seized mony will be redressed to the district as per the election rules.

The police should create awareness about the importance of CC cameras in rural areas which will useful in the crime investigation. Through community policing.the police should create awareness of child labour,child marriage,prevention of drugs and Narcotics,cyber crimes etc.The money in Frozen account in cyber crimes will be disposed to the victims as per norms.

Every complaint should be entered in online and general dairy ,recived in the police stations.

Youth should say no to drugs and stay away from drugs.

On this occasion the SP suggested the youth to stay away from the drugs and Narcotics,which can destroy the lives of users and cause for the mental crisis of their parants.

The details of the persons who have given information should be kept secret.We should make Gadwal as a cannabis free district .Under the authority of Telangana state anti Narcotics Bureau and the district SP along with the district police released a wall poster on the dangers caused by the usage of ganja,and adulterated Taddy in the district.

DSP K Satya Narayana, Cyber security bureau DSP Sattiah, Alampur, Gadwal,ShantiNagar CIs.Ravi babu, Bheem Kumar Ratnam,and SIs of all Police stations were participated in the morning at the SP office.