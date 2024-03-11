SP Riti Raj to Visit Ieeja police station on Wednesday

The District Superintendent of Police Riti Raj IPS has stated that she will be visiting the Ieeja police station on Wednesday and she can resolve the issues received from the public.

So the people who can not come to Gadwal for their grievances can be utilise the opportunity, where she can recieve complaints from the public on Wednesday in Ieeja police station.

She also added that the victims can directly contact her and submit the petitions with out any intermediaries .So that the police can be worked more effectively.