SP Warns Miscreants as She Teams Intensify Surveillance

Gadwal: Jogulamba Gadwal district police have stepped up measures to ensure the safety and security of women and girls, with the She Teams keeping a close watch in crowded areas and near educational institutions.

District SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, said in a statement on Tuesday that She Teams are working round the clock to check harassment and provide immediate assistance to women in distress. He urged women and girls to dial the She Team helpline number 8712670312 without fear whenever they face harassment.

The SP warned that strict action will be taken against anyone harassing women or girls. Special patrols are being conducted in busy public places, schools, and colleges to monitor miscreants and take necessary action.

Reviewing the performance of She Teams in the month of August, the SP said that:

10 awareness programs were conducted across the district for students, employees, and women at workplaces.

73 hotspot inspections were carried out.

3 petitions were received and 3 FIRs were registered.

12 persons were caught red-handed and 12 petty cases were booked.

13 counseling sessions were conducted for offenders.

The awareness programs focused on issues like child marriage, good touch and bad touch, crimes against women, relevant laws, cybercrimes, human trafficking, self-defense, T-Safe app, Dial 100, and social media-related crimes. The SP added that these efforts aim to spread awareness and empower young people to stay alert and safe.