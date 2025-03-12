Hyderabad: Stepping towards cleaner public spaces, Inorbit Mall’s ‘Sparkling Cyberabad’ initiative has successfully removed 24,000 litres of dry waste, including plastic and paper litter, within a single month. Launched in January 2025, the initiative is a collaboration between Inorbit Mall, Nirmaan NGO, and GHMC Serilingampally, aiming to enhance urban sanitation through automated waste collection.

Tech-Driven Waste Management

Unlike traditional clean-up drives, ‘Sparkling Cyberabad’ has introduced six automated electric litter pickup machines that operate within a four-kilometre radius of Inorbit Mall. These machines provide a sustainable and efficient method to tackle urban waste, reducing manual labour and ensuring thorough cleanliness in high-footfall areas.

Expanding Clean-Up Zones

Currently, the initiative covers key public areas, including:

Kondapur: Botanical Garden

Botanical Garden Madhapur: Inorbit Mall and Durgam Cheruvu Park

Inorbit Mall and Durgam Cheruvu Park Shilparamam: Cultural Park

Cultural Park Hitech City: Food streets and Hitex Arch

Food streets and Hitex Arch Gachibowli: DLF Street food area and Raidurg Metro Station

With rising concerns over plastic pollution and urban cleanliness, ‘Sparkling Cyberabad’ sets a model for private-public partnerships in maintaining hygienic urban spaces. Given its early success, the initiative could expand to other localities, offering a scalable and sustainable approach to waste management in Hyderabad.