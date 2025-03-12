Live
Hyderabad: Stepping towards cleaner public spaces, Inorbit Mall’s ‘Sparkling Cyberabad’ initiative has successfully removed 24,000 litres of dry waste, including plastic and paper litter, within a single month. Launched in January 2025, the initiative is a collaboration between Inorbit Mall, Nirmaan NGO, and GHMC Serilingampally, aiming to enhance urban sanitation through automated waste collection.
Tech-Driven Waste Management
Unlike traditional clean-up drives, ‘Sparkling Cyberabad’ has introduced six automated electric litter pickup machines that operate within a four-kilometre radius of Inorbit Mall. These machines provide a sustainable and efficient method to tackle urban waste, reducing manual labour and ensuring thorough cleanliness in high-footfall areas.
Expanding Clean-Up Zones
Currently, the initiative covers key public areas, including:
- Kondapur: Botanical Garden
- Madhapur: Inorbit Mall and Durgam Cheruvu Park
- Shilparamam: Cultural Park
- Hitech City: Food streets and Hitex Arch
- Gachibowli: DLF Street food area and Raidurg Metro Station
With rising concerns over plastic pollution and urban cleanliness, ‘Sparkling Cyberabad’ sets a model for private-public partnerships in maintaining hygienic urban spaces. Given its early success, the initiative could expand to other localities, offering a scalable and sustainable approach to waste management in Hyderabad.
