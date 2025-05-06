Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar Visits Telangana’s Sole Shakti Peeth in Alampur, Receives Grand Welcome.

Gadwal: Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Sri Gaddam Prasad Kumar visited the renowned Sri Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy Temple in Alampur, a spiritual hub popularly known as Dakshina Kashi (Kashi of the South). This temple holds immense significance as it is the fifth among the 18 Maha Shakti Peethas and the only Shakti Peeth in Telangana.

Upon his arrival, the Hon'ble Speaker was extended a grand welcome at the Haritha Hotel in Alampur by District Collector B.M. Santosh, District Superintendent of Police Sri T. Srinivasa Rao, and Alampur MLA Sri Vijayudu. The local police presented a formal guard of honor as part of the reception.

Accompanied by his family, Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar visited the temple and had darshan of Sri Jogulamba Devi and Lord Bala Brahmeshwara Swamy. The temple priests welcomed the dignitaries with a traditional Poornakumbha ritual and later conducted special prayers and pujas for the visiting guests.

After participating in the rituals and receiving Teertha Prasadam, the Speaker and his family departed for Hyderabad.

The visit was also attended by:

Temple Chairman B. Nageshwar Reddy

Executive Officer Sri Purander

Trustees Smt. Naga Shiromani

Local leaders and activists from the Congress and BRS (TRS) parties.

The event was a part of the broader initiative to highlight Alampur’s spiritual significance and promote it as a major destination under Telangana’s religious and heritage tourism circuit.