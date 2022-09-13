Speaker suspends Eatala Rajender from Assembly for entire session

Hyderabad: The Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy on Tuesday suspended Huzurabad MLA and BJP leader Eatala Rajender from the House for the rest of the session. The suspension comes after the resolution moved by Minister for Legislative Affairs V Prashanth Reddy for refusing to say sorry for his robot remarks against the Speaker.

Prashanth Reddy said in the House that Eatala did not apologise despite asking him to do so for five times. He expressed doubt that the BJP MLA might have entered into the Assembly with an intention of getting suspended.

Earlier, some TRS MLAs objected when he was about to speak after Speaker made a suggestion to him. "I have every right to speak as a member of the House," he said. Eatala alleged that ruling TRS members are threatening him to say sorry. In reply, Prashanth Reddy mentioned that they want Eatala to participate in every debate in the Assembly after tendering an apology to Speaker.