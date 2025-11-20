Special focus must be given to students’ health: Add’l Collector

Kagaznagar: Additional District Collector (Local Bodies) and District In-charge Education Officer Deepak Tiwari emphasized that students studying in government schools and welfare hostels must be given special attention regarding their health.

On Wednesday, he visited the Mandal Parishad Upper Primary School in Danthanguda village and the Kasturba Gandhi Girls Residential School (KGBV) in the mandal headquarters, reviewing teaching methods, infrastructure, hostel facilities, midday meal quality, registers, and overall campus conditions.

Speaking on the occasion, Tiwari said that students should be provided with adequate basic facilities and quality education, along with nutritious food as per the prescribed menu, ensuring continuous focus on their health.

He instructed officials to take special measures for the safety of girl students and to strictly adhere to hostel guidelines.