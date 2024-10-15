Special focus on rural development: District Collector Kumar Deepak

Mancherial: District Collector Kumar Deepak said that special measures will be taken for the development of rural areas. On Monday, a review meeting was held on the programmes to be undertaken for the development of rural areas in the collector’s meeting hall in the integrated district offices building complex in Naspur of the district.To carry out the ongoing development works in the district under the auspices of the Rural Development Department, B.T. road which is connected to the mandal center from various villages with a population of more than 250 people. A report with details of roads and repairs should be provided in accordance with the rules. It is suggested to speed up other public benefit works undertaken by the central government along with pension, underground water, bridges, segregation sheds.

The members of National Level Monitors of Center for Rural Management will visit ten gram panchayats selected in four mandals of the district from 15th to 19th of this month and will examine the ongoing development works in the villages. Under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sanchai Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana schemes, officials should work in coordination on the provision of irrigation water, drinking water and internal roads connecting villages to mandal centers.