Special Medical Camp Conducted for Chenchu Tribal Community

Nagar Kurnool: As part of healthcare services for tribal and Chenchu communities, the District Medical and Health Department, Nagarkurnool, organized a special medical camp with specialist doctors on Friday.

The camp was held at Elluru Sub-Centre, Amaragiri, under the Pentlavelli Primary Health Centre limits. Specialist doctors including paediatricians, obstetricians and gynaecologists, general surgeons, and general medicine physicians participated and provided medical services to the beneficiaries.

The camp was inaugurated by District Medical and Health Officer Dr. K. Ravikumar and Amaragiri Sarpanch Lingamma. As part of the SBI Jeevan Bhavishya – Bharat TB Mukt Abhiyaan, Nagarkurnool, X-rays and laboratory tests were conducted for tuberculosis screening.

A total of 148 patients attended the medical camp. X-ray examinations were conducted for 43 patients, while laboratory tests were carried out for 72 patients. Doctors identified malnutrition-related health issues in two children during the screening.

District Immunization Officer Dr. Suresh Babu, Dr. Sharath, Dr. Jayachandra Prakash, MPHEO Sai Reddy, Supervisor Venkatamma, Health Assistants Prabhakar, Divakar, Bhagyamma, Saralamma, and other health staff participated in the programme.