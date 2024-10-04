Special officer examines Digital Card Survey

Kothagudem: As part of the Digital Card Survey undertaken by the State government, the special officer assigned to the district, Surendra Mohan gave instructions to the officials about the process being conducted in Pooballi village of Tenth Ward and Yellandu mandal under Palvancha municipality on Thursday.

On this occasion, he examined the survey conducted by the authorities based on the information of his family. All the details should be collected properly without any possibility of mistakes.

He said that the pilot survey should be completed within the stipulated time, and a digital survey should be conducted by visiting every house so that no details of a single family are missing.

It is suggested that the owner of the house should have the name of a woman and the names of the next family members. “A photo should be taken on the mobile phone with the consent of the family members,” he said. Special Deputy Collector Kasiah, Kothagudem RDO Madhu, Palvancha Municipal Commissioner Dacusingh, Illandu Municipal Commissioner, and other relevant officials participated in this programme.