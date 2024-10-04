Live
- YS Jagan welcomes SC orders on Tirupati laddu issue, condemns TDP false propaganda
- Alia Bhatt’s ‘Alpha’ set for 2025 Christmas release
- ‘Mr. Celebrity’ review: A thrilling debut of Paruchuri Sudarshan
- BMW Group India posts best-ever luxury car sales with 10 pc growth in Jan-Sep
- Mental Health Matters: How to Set Effective Social Media Boundaries
- Committed to make India's defence industry export-oriented: Rajnath Singh
- Builders Association of India Donates Over Rs.1 Crore to CM Relief Fund for Flood Victims
- YouTuber Harsha Sai Faces Another Complaint Over Alleged Online Harassment
- Iran summons German, Austrian envoys in tit-for-tat move
- Hezbollah says 17 Israeli soldiers killed in border clashes
Just In
Special officer examines Digital Card Survey
As part of the Digital Card Survey undertaken by the State government, the special officer assigned to the district, Surendra Mohan gave instructions to the officials about the process being conducted in Pooballi village of Tenth Ward and Yellandu mandal under Palvancha municipality on Thursday
Kothagudem: As part of the Digital Card Survey undertaken by the State government, the special officer assigned to the district, Surendra Mohan gave instructions to the officials about the process being conducted in Pooballi village of Tenth Ward and Yellandu mandal under Palvancha municipality on Thursday.
On this occasion, he examined the survey conducted by the authorities based on the information of his family. All the details should be collected properly without any possibility of mistakes.
He said that the pilot survey should be completed within the stipulated time, and a digital survey should be conducted by visiting every house so that no details of a single family are missing.
It is suggested that the owner of the house should have the name of a woman and the names of the next family members. “A photo should be taken on the mobile phone with the consent of the family members,” he said. Special Deputy Collector Kasiah, Kothagudem RDO Madhu, Palvancha Municipal Commissioner Dacusingh, Illandu Municipal Commissioner, and other relevant officials participated in this programme.