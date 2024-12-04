  • Menu
Special Officer Narmada Visits Paddy Procurement Center in Nadigadda Village

: Special Officer Narmada visited the paddy procurement center in Nadigadda village, Telkapally Mandal, Nagarkurnool district, and interacted with the farmers

Nagar Kurnool: Special Officer Narmada visited the paddy procurement center in Nadigadda village, Telkapally Mandal, Nagarkurnool district, and interacted with the farmers. She reviewed the operations at the IKP procurement center and warned the in-charge, Rajitha, to address the existing shortcomings immediately.

Farmers were advised to ensure their paddy meets the required moisture level (15-17%), is free from husks, stones, and other impurities, and is thoroughly cleaned. They were also instructed to get their paddy verified by the Village Agricultural Extension Officer, G. Santosh, before selling it.

