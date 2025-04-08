Special Reservations for Single Women and Persons with Disabilities Under Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme – Applications Open Till April 14

Gadwal: In a significant step towards the economic development of unemployed and underprivileged individuals, special allocations have been made under the Rajiv Yuva Vikas Scheme for various categories including SC, ST, BC, EBC, and EWS. District Women and Child Welfare Officer, Ms. Sunanda, announced that within this scheme, 5% of the opportunities are reserved for persons with disabilities, and 25% are reserved for single women.

According to the guidelines, individuals between the ages of 21 to 55 years are eligible to apply for this scheme. However, for sectors related to agriculture and allied activities, the upper age limit is extended to 60 years. Income eligibility is also defined—annual income should not exceed ₹1.5 lakhs in rural areas and ₹2 lakhs in urban areas. Additionally, only one applicant per family is eligible for this scheme.

Ms. Sunanda emphasized that persons with disabilities and single women must submit their applications online at https.tsobmms.cgg.gov.in before April 14, 2025. Applicants must attach the following documents along with their application:

Aadhaar Card

Ration Card

Income Certificate

Caste Certificate

Driving License (for transport-related schemes)

Pattadar Passbook (for agriculture-related schemes)

Residence Proof

Widow/Single Woman Certificate

Passport-size photographs

Eligible individuals must submit the completed application along with documents at the MPDO office in rural areas or the Municipal Office in urban areas. Ms. Sunanda urged all eligible single women and differently-abled persons to make full use of this opportunity to improve their livelihood through government support.