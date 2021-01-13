Special revenue tribunals for districts in Telangana

A special revenue tribunal has been constituted for each district in Telangana to solve pending cases pertaining to the revenue department in the state.

Each special tribunal comprises two members including the district collector and additional collector (revenue). If the post of the additional collector (revenue) is vacant, additional collector (local bodies) will act as the member and if the two posts are vacant, DRO will be the member.

The government passed the orders on Tuesday a day after ministers and district collectors conference. The special revenue tribunals will function according to the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Pass Books (Special Tribunals) Rules, 2021. The tribunals have been set up to resolve 16,137 cases pending in revenue courts under the Telangana Rights in Lands and Pattadar Passbooks Act 1971.

According to the orders, the tribunals will hold sittings can hold the discussions in revenue divisional and mandal headquarters besides in the district headquarters.

The district collector has been authorised to depute support staff for the tribunal drawn from the available staff. The proceedings of each case should be computerised and the case records should be preserved in the District Collectorate after the disposal of the case.

The tribunal's order will be final and implemented under section-13 of the provisions of the Act.