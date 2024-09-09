Special Teams Formed to Re-Enroll Dropout Students and Eliminate Child Labor in Gattu and KT Doddi Mandals.

Live
Gadwal : A special Action Plan to Enroll Out-of-School Children in Schools, Following District Collector's Orders* – District Horticulture Officer and KT Doddi Mandal Special Officer, Akbar.
On Monday, as per the instructions of the District Collector, it was noted that a significant number of students in Gattu and KT Doddi mandals were working in cotton seed fields, leading to a low attendance rate in schools. To address this issue, the district has formed special teams to "eliminate school dropouts and child labor." The initiative aims to bring out-of-school children back into the education system, stated District Horticulture Officer and KT Doddi Mandal Special Officer, Akbar.
Under the supervision of KT Doddi Mandal Education Officer Suresh, steps have been taken to re-enroll drop-out children in schools. Mandal authorities visited cotton fields in Erlabanda and Pata paalem, which fall under the ZPHS Pata paalem complex, to educate parents about the importance of sending their children to school. The police warned that cases would be registered against those who failed to comply. Parents were instructed to ensure that their children attend school starting tomorrow.
In Gattu Mandal, ZPHS High School Principal V. Nalla Reddy, GHM, identified 80 drop-out students and worked to motivate them to return to school. NITI Aayog Coordinator Afzal also visited the fields in Alur and motivated parents and students.
District Horticulture Officer/KT Doddi Mandal Special Officer Akbar, along with officials including G. Suresh, Mandal Education Officer Sri Krishnamohan MPDO, G. Indrasena Reddy HM, Shivashankar MRO, officers from the police department, and teachers Venkatareddy, Praveen, Chandrashekhar Reddy CRP, and Papayya from the Labor Department participated in the initiative.