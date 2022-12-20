Special trains between Secunderabad, Tirupati

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

Secunderabad-Tirupati (no-07179) will depart from Secunderabad at 6.40 pm and arrive Tirupati at 6.45 am. The train will ply on December 21, Tirupati-Secunderabad (no-07180) will depart from Tirupati at 5 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 5.45 am. The date of journey is December 22. These special trains will stop at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both directions.

Secunderabad-Tirupati (no-07182) will depart from Secunderabad at 7.05 pm and arrive Tirupati at 7.50 am. The train will service on December 23, Tirupati-Secunderabad (no-07482) will depart from Tirupati at 9.25 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 8.30 am. The date of journey is December 24.

These trains will halt at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Nadikude, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both directions and will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.