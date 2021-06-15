Special vaccination drive for electricity employees in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: D Prabhakar Rao, CMD/TSGENCO & TSTRANSCO on Monday inaugurated the 3-day special vaccination camps for electricity employees at Vidyut Soudha and Mint Compound.

He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar arranging the special vaccination camp for electricity employees, who have been striving hard like front line warriors in maintaining 24 hours uninterrupted power supply during the first and second surge of Covid-19.

Priority is being given for the vaccinations to Operation & Maintenance workers and Artisans by allocating the first 2-days of vaccination programme as these employees are mostly exposed to public contact while attending to the emergency duties in the field.

The CMD appealed to all employees and engineers of power sector to utilise this opportunity.