Speed up cable bridge works, says Collector RV Karnan

Karimnagar: District Collector RV Karnan inspected the cable-stayed bridge under construction across the river Manair on the outskirts of Karimnagar on Friday and reviewed the progress of works.

The Collector told the authorities to expedite the bridge works and illuminate the bridge with special lighting on the lines of Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge in Hyderabad.

Later, accompanied by Municipal Commissioner Valluru Kranthi, he inspected the works related to Model Rythu Bazaar, the LMD reservoir and Manair river front works and the site for the proposed integrated market yard.

Karnan interacted with vendors at Rythu Bazaar at Gandhi Road and directed authorities to ensure proper sanitation and see that farmers selling their produce get vaccinated at the earliest. The Collector and ZP CEO Ch Priyanka visited the Karimnagar Dairy in the evening and went around the premises and appreciated that it emerged as a role model in the country with its phenomenal success. Agriculture market committee chairperson Yeluka Anitha, Irrigation SE Shiva Kumar, R&B EE Sambasiva Rao, Executive Engineer Nagabushanam, R&B Executive Engineer Sambasiva Rao and others were present.