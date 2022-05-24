Speed up efforts to set up medical colleges in TS: Harish Rao to officials

Hyderabad: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday asked the officials to speed up the process of setting up the eight new medical colleges so that these colleges can be started from this academic year.

The health minister had a review with the health and R&B departments at MCRHRD institute on Monday. The minister said that the aim of the government was to ensure superspecialty hospital services to the rural masses hence the decision was taken to set up a medical college in every district. The minister directed the officials to take up admissions in the eight new hospitals from this year itself and asked them to take all the steps needed on a war footing. He wanted the officials to ensure the rules and guidelines of the National Medical Commission are followed strictly in all the colleges.

The minister asked the officials to ensure daily review of the works stating that every day was important. The government will provide all types of support. After the completion of works, the officials should gather all the medical equipment, he said.