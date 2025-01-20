Live
- Charts signal long-term bearish bias
- Boating facility steals the show at Flamingo Festival
- Excitement at its peak at Flamingo festival
- Boating facility steals the show at Flamingo Festival
- Govt responsible for farmer’s suicide: RCS
- Easing OI bases hold weak sentiment
- Cong rule is a curse to farmers, rues Harish
- CM’s assurances fulfilled within 24 hours in Kadapa
- Maha Kumbh 2025 to generate 12 lakh gig and temporary jobs, benefit over 8 lakh workers
- Attacks on YSRCP activists more frequent now: Kakani
Just In
Speed up survey on non-farmlands: DC
The government’s goal is to provide the farmer assurance benefit to riots who own agricultural land. The process of identifying non-agricultural lands must be expedited, said District Collector Adarsh Surabhi on Sunday.
Wanaparthy: The government’s goal is to provide the farmer assurance benefit to riots who own agricultural land. The process of identifying non-agricultural lands must be expedited, said District Collector Adarsh Surabhi on Sunday.
He held a meeting with mandal-level officials at the municipal office to discuss the survey being conducted for selecting eligible beneficiaries for government welfare schemes. Afterwards, they visited the Dandugadda area within the municipal limits to inspect non-agricultural lands and lands that had already been converted into layouts, along with the tahsildar, municipal commissioner, and agricultural officials at the field level.
The Collector instructed the staff to intensify the identification lands that are no longer suitable for agriculture, based on revenue survey numbers, by going to the field. The tahsildar, agricultural officials and municipal commissioner were advised to coordinate to identify such lands.
Regarding Indiramma houses, the DC stated that the completed survey list should be thoroughly checked to correctly identify the real tenants and eligible individuals.