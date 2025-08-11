Speeding car ploughs into walking labourers, many injured

Mahabubnagar: A tragic road accident took place on Sunday in the Midjil mandal headquarters when a speeding car hit a group of women laborers walking along the roadside.

According to eyewitnesses, the women were returning after completing their work when the vehicle, reportedly travelling at high speed, lost control and rammed into them.

The impact left one woman severely injured, while two others suffered minor injuries.

Local residents and passersby rushed to the spot and provided first aid before shifting the injured to Jadcherla Area Hospital in an ambulance. Doctors stated that the condition of the critically injured woman remains serious and she is undergoing intensive treatment.

Police reached the scene immediately after the incident, cleared traffic congestion, and began investigating the cause of the accident. They are also verifying if the driver was overspeeding or distracted at the time of the mishap.

The incident has sparked concern among locals over the safety of pedestrians, especially labourers who often walk along the roads in the absence of proper footpaths. Residents have urged authorities to take measures to prevent such accidents in the future.