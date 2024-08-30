  • Menu
Spl officer appointed for SC, ST sub-plan

Spl officer appointed for SC, ST sub-plan
A Special Officer has been appointed to implement SC, ST sub-plan on Thursday.

Hyderabad: A Special Officer has been appointed to implement SC, ST sub-plan on Thursday.

The Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka who reviewed the progress of implementation of the sub-plan instructed the officials to ensure this is implemented effectively. He also enquired about the availability of funds for the implementation of the sub-plan. He directed the officials of different welfare departments to coordinate towards achieving good results.

The sub-plan will be prioritising the flagship Integrated Residential Schools. Earlier this month, the Deputy Minister directed the officials to expedite the process of land acquisition towards completing the construction of building structures within the next eight months. He also instructed them to speed up the process for land acquisition for coming up with 120 residential schools. These schools will be constructed with a total estimation of Rs 5,000 crore.

