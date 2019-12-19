Sports Association representatives meet Karimnagar new Collector K Shashanka

Karimnagar: The representatives of District Sports Association met District Collector K Shashanka, who took charge as the Collector and District Magistrate, at his chamber on Wednesday. They presented a bouquet and a shawl to Shashanka and requested him to extend his contribution towards the development of sports and games and to cater the needs of players in the district.



District Youth and Sports Officer G Ashok, District Wrestling Association president Thummala Ramesh Reddy, vice-president Mohammed Shafiuddin, general secretary Mohammed Kareem, District Judo Association president K Ananth Reddy, general secretary Janardhan Reddy,

District Yoga and Cycling Association secretaries N Siddharth Reddy, S Venugopal, Madishetty Gopal and others were among those, who met the Collector.