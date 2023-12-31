Spurious drug racket busted in City

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration has unearthed a spurious drug racket of fake antibiotics, hypertension and cholesterol medicines, analgesics in Hyderabad, officials said.

The raids were conducted at various locations in Hyderabad on Friday and spurious drugs worth Rs 26 lakh were seized.

Drugs Control Administration Director General V. B. Kamalasan Reddy said the raids were conducted by a special team on the basis of the intelligence gathered regarding entry of spurious drugs into Telangana from Kashipur in Uttarakhand. On information regarding shipping of spurious drugs to Hyderabad through a courier shipping company Trackon Couriers Pvt. Ltd, the special team carried out raids at courier offices located at Dilsukhnagar and Uppal and found that two parcels each of weight 14.5 kg and 13.34 kg claimed to contain ‘machine parts’ were booked at Kashipur, Uttarakhand by Amar Pharmaceuticals, Ramnagar Road, Kashipur and the said parcels were delivered to Puvvada Lakshman, Hyderabad. The DCA officials took assistance of the police authorities to trace the location of Puvvada Lakshman through his mobile number and caught him at a bar near Shiva Ganga Theatre, Dilsukhnagar.

The DCA officials raided the godown of Puvvada Lakshman at Sri Venkateswara Enterprises, Dwarakapuram, Dilsukhnagar and detected the stocks of spurious drugs received by him through courier from Kashipur.

Eight varieties of drugs were seized.

On interrogation, Puvvada Lakshman revealed the names of his accomplices -- Pokala Ramesh and Garapalli Purnachander of Saidabad, who are involved in the spurious drug racket and also revealed that he received spurious drugs from Nadeem of Uttarakhand.

Drugs Control Administration, Telangana alerted Drugs Control authorities of Uttarakhand. The special team also carried out raids at residences of the accused. Spurious/counterfeit drugs detected and seized by DCA officials include fake medicines which are falsely labeled under the names of reputed companies