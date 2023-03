Sree Chaitanya College students conduct NSS camp

The students of Sree Chaitanya Degree College in Karimnagar are conducting a week-long NSS special winter camp at Makthapalli village under Timmapur mandal, Chairman Muddasani Ramesh Reddy and principal DrL Srinivas said in a statement. On Saturday, they took out a rally to create awareness among the people about cleanliness and hygiene in the village. In this programme NSS Program Officers Raju, Sagar Reddy and Makthapalli village Sarpanch Bhagyalakshmi Srinivas, MPTC Padma, Sub-Sarpanch Rajireddy, ward members Ramu, Varalakshmi Laxman, Anjaneys, college faculty, female students and villagers participated.