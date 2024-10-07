Sri Bhramaramba Devi to Appear as Skandamata on the 5th Day of Dasara Celebrations in Srisailam

Srisailam: The grand Dasara Devi Sharannavaratri Mahotsavam continued into its fifth day at Srisailam, drawing thousands of devotees. This evening, Sri Bhramaramba Devi will bless devotees in the divine form of Skandamata, a special moment eagerly awaited by many.

Sri Swami and Ammavaru will also be seated on the Sesha Vahanam, where they will receive special pujas. Later in the night, the deities will be taken on a grand village procession, known as Gramotsavam, through the streets of the temple town, adding to the festive atmosphere. The celebrations are expected to draw even more devotees as the Navaratri festival progresses.