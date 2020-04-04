Sri Rama Pattabhishekam held in Bhadrachalam

Bhadrachalam: The Coronation (Pattabhishekam) ceremony of Lord Rama was performed with the temple rituals at Sri Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam on Friday.

The ceremony was conducted in the main temple premises with only 40 persons including officials.

The festival deities were brought from the main temple to Beda Mandapam. After conducting Viswaksena puja and other rituals, the priests performed the coronations as per the tradition.

Vedic Scholar G Murali Krishnamacharulu and temple chief priest KE Sthala Sai gave a running commentary of the entire programme.

It is customary that the State Governor will present silk clothes to the deities. But this year, due to coronavirus threat, the Governor didn't attend the programme.

State Cultural Advisor KV Ramana Chary, MLC B Laxmi Narayana, Endowments Commissioner Anil Kumar, Temple Executive Officer G Narsimhulu and other officers were attended the programme.