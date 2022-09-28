Sridevi Women's Engineering College gets UGC autonomous status

Hyderabad: After receiving recognition from NAAC earlier this year, Sridevi Women's Engineering College, Gandipet, has earned another feather in the cap by getting autonomous status from the University Grants Commission (UGC).

In June this year, the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) conferred A++ grade to the college for maintaining better infrastructure and standards to ensure improved learning environment on the campus.

The college achieved accreditation by securing 3.61 out of 4 point scale. Established in 2001 at Vattinagulapally village, in Gandipet mandal of Ranga Reddy district, it is mandated to provide quality education to women and girls, thereby empowering them.

Only three months after achieving the first milestone, the college got UGC autonomous status for academic excellence that has been realised by initiating various steps to upgrade the environment on the campus. Besides, it earned a moniker in campus placements with 500 done recently in reputed multinational companies, including Capgemini, Accenture, DXC, Ecolabs and Publicis Sapient. The highest-ever package offered is Rs.12 lakh per annum, while the average package stands at Rs.6 lakh.

Elated over the achievement, Dr. K Radhakishan Rao, vice-chairman of the college, said "this will be a turning point in the institution's 21-year-old history which is known for its academic excellence. A few months ago we got re-accredited by NBA and NAAC A++ Grade by securing 3.61/4.0 in June 2022. We are the first women's engineering college to secure NAAC A++ grade in Telangana and AP."

This UGC recognition, he said, has been achieved with the help of a dedicated faculty who contributed to student learning with the help of industry-supported labs, like CISCO and Oracle, besides internships and training programmes.