Sridhar Babu inaugurates Centillion Network in Manthani

Peddapalli: IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu has given special attention to providing jobs and employment to educated unemployed youth in Manthani town of remote Manthani constituency. As a part of this, Shridhar Babu inaugurated the new branch of Centillion Network Software Company of Hyderabad at the Gitlus Hub on Godavarikhani Road in Manthani town on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that it was very gratifying to establish a software company in the remote area of Manthani on par with Hyderabad. “In the coming days, more industries will come up in Manthani area and the area will move forward in the development path and unemployed youth will be given employment,” he said. “A Skill University will be established in Manthani area and students will be given coaching and knowledge and employment opportunities will be provided to them,” said the Minister.

Centillion Network Pvt Software Company CEO Venkat Chundi, directors, and others were present on the occasion.